Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Mannatech from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $22.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Mannatech has a 12 month low of $15.49 and a 12 month high of $40.38.

Mannatech Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mannatech stock. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned about 1.05% of Mannatech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

Featured Articles

