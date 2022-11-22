Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.49.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
