Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This is a boost from Ohio Valley Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter worth $201,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter valued at $263,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.52% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

