Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of PME stock opened at $0.63 on Monday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of -0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 84,121 shares during the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Company Profile

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

