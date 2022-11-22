PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Barrington Research upgraded PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.
PowerFleet Trading Up 7.6 %
Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The firm has a market cap of $107.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.
