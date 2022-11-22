Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %

OVLY stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.37. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 243,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 43,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 10.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 136,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares in the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

