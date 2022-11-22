Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Oak Valley Bancorp Stock Down 2.9 %
OVLY stock opened at $19.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.37. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $20.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.
Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 28.65% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp
Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile
Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.