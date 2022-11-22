Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Price Performance
Shares of IPDN stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $16.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 18.50.
