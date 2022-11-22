GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Stock Performance

GSIT opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $47.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.70. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $6.21.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSIT. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GSI Technology by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

