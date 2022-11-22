National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NCMI. Barrington Research cut National CineMedia from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark lowered National CineMedia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on National CineMedia from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.00.

National CineMedia Stock Down 14.1 %

Shares of NCMI opened at $0.42 on Monday. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National CineMedia

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 4,516,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total transaction of $4,065,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,932,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,639,143.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zazove Associates LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth about $824,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,017,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 638,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 481,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,249,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 382,403 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in National CineMedia by 110,702.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 226,941 shares during the period.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

