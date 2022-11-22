GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

GSI Technology Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $1.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 0.70. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.16.

Institutional Trading of GSI Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSIT. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in GSI Technology by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GSI Technology by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in GSI Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

