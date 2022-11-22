Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of PDEX stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00. Pro-Dex has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.62 million for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 13.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 35,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the second quarter valued at $168,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

