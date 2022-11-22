NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut NetSol Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
NetSol Technologies Stock Performance
NetSol Technologies stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.48 million, a PE ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26.
About NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
