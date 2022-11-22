OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research cut OncoSec Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

OncoSec Medical Trading Up 42.2 %

NASDAQ ONCS opened at $4.85 on Monday. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoSec Medical Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ONCS Get Rating ) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of OncoSec Medical worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.

