OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research cut OncoSec Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.
OncoSec Medical Trading Up 42.2 %
NASDAQ ONCS opened at $4.85 on Monday. OncoSec Medical has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.75.
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer.
