PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded PowerFleet from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

PowerFleet Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of PowerFleet stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $107.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.45. PowerFleet has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PowerFleet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in PowerFleet in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Featured Articles

