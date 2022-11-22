Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PANW. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $268.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $193.33 to $206.67 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $231.16.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $170.62 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -345.85, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.09, for a total value of $134,400.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total value of $13,426,180.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,131,429.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,214 shares of company stock valued at $37,586,106. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 739 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 90.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 242 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 88.7% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,389 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

