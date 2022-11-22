Citigroup Boosts Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target to $116.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $114.30.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $112.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $115.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after acquiring an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.