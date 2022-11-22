Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Yunhong CTI Trading Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.85 on Monday. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.
Yunhong CTI Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yunhong CTI (CTIB)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.