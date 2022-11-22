Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 22nd, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIBGet Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB opened at $0.85 on Monday. Yunhong CTI has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78.

Yunhong CTI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

