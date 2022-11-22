Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
CREG stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. Smart Powerr has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $7.90.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smart Powerr (CREG)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.