CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Down 3.9 %

CVV stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Transactions at CVD Equipment

In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 21,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $127,517.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 721,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,576.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CVD Equipment by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CVD Equipment by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in CVD Equipment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

