CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Down 3.9 %
CVV stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Transactions at CVD Equipment
In other CVD Equipment news, major shareholder Andrew Africk acquired 21,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $127,517.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 721,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,576.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVD Equipment (CVV)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.