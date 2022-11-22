Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qumu to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Qumu Trading Down 6.5 %
Qumu stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. Qumu has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.76.
Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.
