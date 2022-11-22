Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Qumu to $0.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Qumu stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.82. Qumu has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.76.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qumu stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qumu Co. ( NASDAQ:QUMU Get Rating ) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.02% of Qumu worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 37.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

