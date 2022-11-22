Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Rave Restaurant Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Get Rave Restaurant Group alerts:

Rave Restaurant Group Stock Down 3.9 %

RAVE opened at $1.49 on Monday. Rave Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rave Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:RAVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 81.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter.

In other Rave Restaurant Group news, CEO Brandon Solano bought 24,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $38,700.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 89,319 shares in the company, valued at $140,230.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rave Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Rave Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 67,444 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.49% of Rave Restaurant Group worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rave Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rave Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.