SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SBFG stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $115.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.89. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.
SB Financial Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
SB Financial Group Company Profile
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SB Financial Group (SBFG)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for SB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.