SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBFG stock opened at $16.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $115.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.89. SB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

SB Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SB Financial Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 15,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

