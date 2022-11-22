Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of RMCF stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.00. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60.
In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan acquired 5,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.68 per share, for a total transaction of $39,859.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 563,780 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,050.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 65,550 shares of company stock worth $428,140. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
