Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $8.09.
Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.
About Riverview Bancorp
Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.