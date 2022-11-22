Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RVSB opened at $7.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $159.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $8.09.

Riverview Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

In related news, Director Larry Hoff acquired 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $61,248.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,800 shares in the company, valued at $61,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,425 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

