Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SALM. TheStreet lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Salem Media Group alerts:

Salem Media Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.27 on Monday. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

About Salem Media Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 32.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,300 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salem Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salem Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.