Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on SALM. TheStreet lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price target on shares of Salem Media Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Salem Media Group Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $1.27 on Monday. Salem Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a PE ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79.
Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 32 FM radio stations and 69 AM radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.
