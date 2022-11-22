RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
RGC Resources Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.00.
RGC Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources
RGC Resources Company Profile
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RGC Resources (RGCO)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.