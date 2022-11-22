RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

RGC Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $24.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of -0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.77. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

RGC Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RGC Resources

RGC Resources Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in RGC Resources by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,921 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $457,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

