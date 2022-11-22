Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.31 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
