Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $0.31 on Monday. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Institutional Trading of Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. Institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

