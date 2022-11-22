Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EFOI opened at $0.36 on Monday. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 43,050 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.16% of Energy Focus worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

