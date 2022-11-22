Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Cyren Price Performance

Shares of Cyren stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cyren has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $13.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.59.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyren

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYRN. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyren during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.47% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Company Profile

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.

