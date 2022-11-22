DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.36. DAVIDsTEA has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.83.

DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. DAVIDsTEA had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

