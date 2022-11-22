Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Ally

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digital Ally Company Profile

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.