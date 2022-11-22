ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.73 on Monday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.
ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies
About ZW Data Action Technologies
ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

