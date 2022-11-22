ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNET opened at $0.73 on Monday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $26.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.95 million during the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.78% and a negative return on equity of 31.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

About ZW Data Action Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNET Get Rating ) by 771.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of ZW Data Action Technologies worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

