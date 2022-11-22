StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $75.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.72. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 39,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 58,579 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,011,083 deadweight tons. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

