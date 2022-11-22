Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIEN. William Blair lowered Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Sientra to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sientra currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.19.
Sientra Trading Down 13.3 %
Shares of Sientra stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.
About Sientra
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
