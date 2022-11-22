Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 0.3 %

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock opened at $6.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.52. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a one year low of $5.43 and a one year high of $8.31.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -37.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,202 shares during the period. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

Featured Stories

