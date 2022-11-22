Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives $46.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. DZ Bank cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unilever

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.4% in the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Trading Up 1.0 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. Unilever has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

See Also

