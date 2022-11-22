Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capgemini from €227.00 ($231.63) to €219.00 ($223.47) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Capgemini from €235.00 ($239.80) to €217.00 ($221.43) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Capgemini from €230.00 ($234.69) to €200.00 ($204.08) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $36.46 on Thursday. Capgemini has a 1-year low of $29.56 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.28.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

