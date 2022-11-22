Analyzing Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) & MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA)

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) and MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.5% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.0% of MSA Safety shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alpha Pro Tech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of MSA Safety shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and MSA Safety, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Pro Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A MSA Safety 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

MSA Safety has a consensus target price of $167.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.92%. Given MSA Safety’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MSA Safety is more favorable than Alpha Pro Tech.

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and MSA Safety’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Pro Tech $68.64 million 0.76 $6.76 million $0.26 16.04 MSA Safety $1.40 billion 3.91 $21.34 million $1.68 83.14

MSA Safety has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Pro Tech. Alpha Pro Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MSA Safety, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Alpha Pro Tech has a beta of -0.77, meaning that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSA Safety has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Pro Tech and MSA Safety’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Pro Tech 5.27% 5.27% 4.91% MSA Safety 4.46% 25.89% 9.06%

Summary

MSA Safety beats Alpha Pro Tech on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap and housewrap accessories, including window and door flashing, and seam tape, and synthetic roof underlayment, as well as other woven material. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air. Its core product offerings also comprise breathing apparatus products, such as self-contained breathing apparatus; hand-held portable gas detection instruments; industrial head protection products; firefighter helmets and protective apparel; and fall protection equipment, including confined space equipment, harnesses, lanyards, and self-retracting lifelines, as well as engineered systems. In addition, the company offers air-purifying respirators, eye and face protection products, ballistic helmets, and gas masks. It serves distributors and end-users through indirect and direct sales channels. The company offers its product under the V-Gard, Cairns, and Gallet brand names. MSA Safety Incorporated was founded in 1914 and is based in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

