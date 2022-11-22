Comparing Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) & Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 3 0 0 2.00 Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.06%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Sumco.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 13.81% 14.16% 10.32% Sumco 14.51% 11.06% 7.34%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.51 billion 3.11 $150.01 million $2.11 20.33 Sumco $3.06 billion 1.63 $374.20 million $2.88 9.90

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Tower Semiconductor. Sumco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers wafer fabrication services and design enablement platform for design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

