Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.97 and its 200-day moving average is $36.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.07. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $65.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.91.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $3,414,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $10,852,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 66,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

