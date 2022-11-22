ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.83. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ClearSign Technologies
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
