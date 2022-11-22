ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.83. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.03.

Get ClearSign Technologies alerts:

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ClearSign Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ClearSign Technologies Co. ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearSign Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearSign Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.