Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Performance

CANF stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.56. Can-Fite BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.60.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,405.44% and a negative return on equity of 106.44%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

