Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ BLCM opened at $1.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.25. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $2.20.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
