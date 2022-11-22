Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASTC opened at $0.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.64. Astrotech has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,226.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

In other Astrotech news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,581,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,808.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired 416,434 shares of company stock valued at $169,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the last quarter. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

