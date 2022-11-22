ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ClearOne Trading Down 1.8 %

CLRO opened at $0.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ClearOne has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

