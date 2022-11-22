StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BVXV opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.07. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $3.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.36.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, November 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, November 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

