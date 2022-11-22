American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $20.55 on Monday. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $16.52. The company has a market cap of $331.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARL. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Realty Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

