Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of CHCI stock opened at $4.39 on Monday. Comstock Holding Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

About Comstock Holding Companies

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties primarily in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates a portfolio of 34 operating assets, which include 14 commercial assets totaling approximately 2.2 million square feet; 6 multifamily assets totaling 1,636 units; and 14 commercial garages with approximately 11,000 parking spaces.

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.