Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONVO opened at $1.56 on Monday. Organovo has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Organovo alerts:

Institutional Trading of Organovo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Organovo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.25% of Organovo worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.