Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Down 2.7 %

Oragenics stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Oragenics alerts:

About Oragenics

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.