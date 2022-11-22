NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.83. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare and skincare products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

